Marion Christensen receives Century Farm Award

Marion Christensen of Camp Douglas was honored on Aug. 6 at the Wisconsin State Fair for their Century Farm. The Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948, as part of Wisconsin's Centennial Celebration. The program honors families who have had continuous ownership of their Wisconsin farm or home for 100 years or more.
