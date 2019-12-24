Mark Croft at River Arts on Water

River Arts Inc. kicks off 2020, with a house concert featuring Mark Croft and Jon Vriesacker at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020, at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is first come-first served. A $10 suggested donation at the door is appreciated.
You have free articles remaining.
Mark Croft is an award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist. Croft takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own pop, roots and Americana melodies. Vriesacker is a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and has worked with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Gunther Schuller. He also played on “Al Otro Lado del Rio” from the movie The Motorcycle Diaries, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2005.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.