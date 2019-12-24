Mark Croft at River Arts on Water

River Arts Inc. kicks off 2020, with a house concert featuring Mark Croft and Jon Vriesacker at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020, at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is first come-first served. A $10 suggested donation at the door is appreciated.

Mark Croft is an award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist. Croft takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own pop, roots and Americana melodies. Vriesacker is a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and has worked with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Gunther Schuller. He also played on “Al Otro Lado del Rio” from the movie The Motorcycle Diaries, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2005.