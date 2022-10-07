Marklein awarded for leadership

MADISON — The Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association recognized Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) with the WSTA Excellence in Legislative Leadership Award for his strong leadership and support of policies to promote rural broadband expansion and partnerships between communities, broadband providers and key stakeholders at the 2022 WSTA Fall Conference held Oct. 3-5 in La Crosse.

“Sen. Marklein is a rural broadband champion, period. His track record of success supporting rural broadband expansion in Wisconsin is second to none,” said Bill Esbeck, WSTA executive director. “Sen. Marklein recognizes the role broadband plays in improving quality of life and economic opportunities. WSTA members share his passion, and we value our partnership that facilitates rural broadband investment.”

“This is the second time WSTA has honored Sen. Marklein’s work on rural broadband expansion,” said Esbeck. “We look forward to continuing our partnership to connect rural Wisconsin’s remaining unserved and underserved customers.”