 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marklein awarded for leadership

  • 0
Marklein awarded for leadership

Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association board president and CEO of Solarus, Justin Huebner, presents Sen. Howard Marklein, left, with the WSTA Excellence in Legislative Leadership award on Oct. 5.

 BILL ESBECK

MADISON — The Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association recognized Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) with the WSTA Excellence in Legislative Leadership Award for his strong leadership and support of policies to promote rural broadband expansion and partnerships between communities, broadband providers and key stakeholders at the 2022 WSTA Fall Conference held Oct. 3-5 in La Crosse.

“Sen. Marklein is a rural broadband champion, period. His track record of success supporting rural broadband expansion in Wisconsin is second to none,” said Bill Esbeck, WSTA executive director. “Sen. Marklein recognizes the role broadband plays in improving quality of life and economic opportunities. WSTA members share his passion, and we value our partnership that facilitates rural broadband investment.”

“This is the second time WSTA has honored Sen. Marklein’s work on rural broadband expansion,” said Esbeck. “We look forward to continuing our partnership to connect rural Wisconsin’s remaining unserved and underserved customers.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo seeks grant to buy land

The city of Baraboo has applied for a 50% matching grant as part of the Urban Green Space subprogram of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News