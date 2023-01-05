Marklein holds listening sessions

Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) will hold Listening Sessions for residents of the 17th Senate District. Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City), Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) and Rep. Todd Novak (Dodgeville) have been invited to participate. All residents of the 17th Senate District are invited to attend.

Jan. 9

11 a.m. to noon, Mauston Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston

2-3 p.m., Reedsburg Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg

The format for the Listening Sessions is designed for the legislators to receive input and ideas about issues facing residents in the 17th Senate District. The legislators do not plan to answer questions, debate ideas, challenge the ideas or otherwise comment because they seek to hear every point-of-view equally. The goal is for every attendee to feel comfortable sharing their input.

Depending on the number of people who attend, the session moderator may set a time limit for each attendee to share their thoughts, 2-3 minutes, so that everyone has a chance to speak. If there are only a few people, the session may be more casual.

Constituents may attend to listen to others and submit written ideas, however, facility capacity limitations may impact audience observation. Constituents may call, email or write to the legislators at any time to share thoughts, ideas and concerns.

In the case of inclement weather, call 608-266-0703 to confirm if the Listening Session will be held.