Marklein, Kurtz receive “Friend of Grocers” award

MADISON — State Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R–Wonewoc) received the “Friend of Grocers” awards from the Wisconsin Grocers Association on Dec. 16 at Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg. They have received numerous “Friend of Grocers” awards over the years.

The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s Legislative Scorecard – an extensive study of all legislators’ performance in the 2021-2022 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are especially important to the grocery industry, including alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal and several other key business issues.