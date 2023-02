Brendan Marquardt named the Sauk Prairie Optimist Sauk Prairie Middle Level Leader for February on Feb. 15. He is an eighth-grader and the son of Bob and Kari Marquardt. He is involved in basketball, cross country and track and hopes to play basketball in college. From left, Bob, Kari, and Brendan Marquart, Optimist Teresaa Bare-Inman and Sauk Prairie Middle School principal Tricia Rodey.