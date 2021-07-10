Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Aomjan, Natdanai, Fulkerson, Shelby Lynn, both of Thailand
Boettcher, Alexander James, Burton, Kristen Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Bruns, Dustin Jakob, Wolc, Angel Anne, both of Beaver Dam
Buxton, Christopher Michael, Reifsnider, Allison Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Clark, Andrew Jeffery, Wille, Amber Sarah, both of Beaver Dam
Ehrlich, Richard William of Rubicon, Yaskanich, Susan Kay of West Bend
Ewers, Brandon Lee of Platteville, Meyer, Kaytlynn Nikole of Watertown
Freriks, Raymond Glen, Farrell, Gwen Ann, both of Trenton
Hernandez Pulido, Javier, Velazquez, Helen Natalia, both of Lomira
Janiszewski, Brad Ryan, Rhode, Lorilee Mae, both of Beaver Dam
Johnson, Jordan Brent, Slater, Korie Ann, both of Horicon
Johnson, Neil Anthony, Strean, Megan Ann, both of Waupun
Kollath, Jerald Nathaniel of Beaver Dam, Smithson, Hope Ann of Lowell
Lauersdorf, Bradley Allen, Lauersdorf, Dulcinea Manuela, both of Watertown
Mau, Anthony Michael, Dos Santos Candido, Fernanda, both of Emmet
Mentuis, Timothy Aaron, Sell, Jocelyn Beatrice, both of Clyman
Meudt, Brandon Charles, Berg, Alexandria Nicole, both of Theresa
Oechsner, Jacob Edwin, Novotny, Raquel Rose, both of Hustisford
Paulson lliam Glenn of Cashton, Gaska, Jennifer Lily Marie of Beaver Dam
Roeseler, Aaron Kristopher of Neosho, Gulrud, Jaime Kiersti of Dousman
Schreier, Toby Jonathan of Burnett, Van Ruiswyk, Megan Marie of Waupun
Sellnow, Derrick Scott, Borland, Kayla Marie, both of Iron Ridge
Sweno, Robert Mika’ele, Wolodkiewicz, Elizabeth Ann, both of Wonder Lake, Illinois
Thieme, Joshua William, Knutson, Ashley Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Vega Urias, Jose Alexis of Gilroy, California, Williams, Leah Lynn of Beaver Dam
Zingsheim, Jason Thomas, Richter, Nicole Marie, both of Chester
Zwiefelhofer, Coby Joe, Stahl, Ashlee Nichole, both of Dubuque, Iowa
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.