 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
0 Comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Aomjan, Natdanai, Fulkerson, Shelby Lynn, both of Thailand

Boettcher, Alexander James, Burton, Kristen Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Bruns, Dustin Jakob, Wolc, Angel Anne, both of Beaver Dam

Buxton, Christopher Michael, Reifsnider, Allison Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Clark, Andrew Jeffery, Wille, Amber Sarah, both of Beaver Dam

Ehrlich, Richard William of Rubicon, Yaskanich, Susan Kay of West Bend

Ewers, Brandon Lee of Platteville, Meyer, Kaytlynn Nikole of Watertown

Freriks, Raymond Glen, Farrell, Gwen Ann, both of Trenton

Hernandez Pulido, Javier, Velazquez, Helen Natalia, both of Lomira

Janiszewski, Brad Ryan, Rhode, Lorilee Mae, both of Beaver Dam

Johnson, Jordan Brent, Slater, Korie Ann, both of Horicon

Johnson, Neil Anthony, Strean, Megan Ann, both of Waupun

Kollath, Jerald Nathaniel of Beaver Dam, Smithson, Hope Ann of Lowell

Lauersdorf, Bradley Allen, Lauersdorf, Dulcinea Manuela, both of Watertown

Mau, Anthony Michael, Dos Santos Candido, Fernanda, both of Emmet

Mentuis, Timothy Aaron, Sell, Jocelyn Beatrice, both of Clyman

Meudt, Brandon Charles, Berg, Alexandria Nicole, both of Theresa

Oechsner, Jacob Edwin, Novotny, Raquel Rose, both of Hustisford

Paulson lliam Glenn of Cashton, Gaska, Jennifer Lily Marie of Beaver Dam

Roeseler, Aaron Kristopher of Neosho, Gulrud, Jaime Kiersti of Dousman

Schreier, Toby Jonathan of Burnett, Van Ruiswyk, Megan Marie of Waupun

Sellnow, Derrick Scott, Borland, Kayla Marie, both of Iron Ridge

Sweno, Robert Mika’ele, Wolodkiewicz, Elizabeth Ann, both of Wonder Lake, Illinois

Thieme, Joshua William, Knutson, Ashley Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Vega Urias, Jose Alexis of Gilroy, California, Williams, Leah Lynn of Beaver Dam

Zingsheim, Jason Thomas, Richter, Nicole Marie, both of Chester

Zwiefelhofer, Coby Joe, Stahl, Ashlee Nichole, both of Dubuque, Iowa

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The week at the library
Community

The week at the library

Reedsburg Public Library boasts a full schedule of activities for youth and families. Check the homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on …

Community

News of those who serve 7/7/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News