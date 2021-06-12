Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Akey, Robert David, Morner, Celia Eve, both of Hustisford
Anderegg, Richard Leo, Wickler, Traci May, both of Elba
Cox, Sean Robert of Courtland, Hatzinger, Kelsey Rae Anne of Beaver Dam
Comstock, Scott Lee of Theresa, Schmid, Amy Beth of Mayville
Eggert, Michael Scott, Lambert, Krista Gayle, both of Waupun
Gutzlaff, Brandon, Weisensel, Megan Jurae, both of Mayville
Hainz, Jason Lee, Thomas, Amy Elizabeth, both of Mayville
Hartt, Benjamin John, Poetter, Jennifer Diane, both of Beaver Dam
Henning, Troy Evans, Scott, Roberta Nicole, both of Burnett
Hollfelder, Alexander John, Moyer, Abagail Lee, both of Waupun
Huettner, Jeffery Ralph of Mayville, Horta, Mattie Jo of Jefferson
Jaeger, Jordan Will, Spurgat, Kaitlin Ann, both of Rubicon
Jeche, Alexander Robert, Gouland, Yetsen Harold, both of Beaver Dam
Kamrath, Benjamin Thomas, Fischer, Jennifer Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Krieg, Brian Robert, Lemke, Megan Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam
Kroll, Jonah Lubuto of West Saint Paul, Minnesota, Wohling, Jamee Lyn of Beaver Dam
Lauth, Dyllan Gordon John, Powers, Brittany Ann, both of Randolph
Michaletz, Carl Joseph, Sanders, Bryanna Kae, both of Beaver Dam
Miller, Michael Jason of Juneau, Miller, Cheryl Lee of Waupun
Munro, Eugene Lloyd, Farber, Gwenn Elizabeth, both of Fox Lake
Pavloski, David Michael, Silvano, Lilibeth Araracap, both of Juneau
Pense, Scott Allen, Buckholt, Laurie Jean, both of Reeseville
Posca, Daniel Adam, Schoebel, Victoria Illeen, both of Beaver Dam
Rodriguez, Aaron Andrew of Milwaukee, Farr, Macalla Lee of Waupun
Schladweiler, Justin James, Hardt, Amanda Kay, both of Iron Ridge
Schmidt, Kent Sebastian of Slinger, Schmitt, Kristin Gloria of Rubicon
Seifert, William George, Lorenz, Debra Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Shupe, Alex William, Jones, Taylor Ann, both of Lomira
Strandt, Daniel Douglas, Rupnow, Sarah Jane, both of Beaver Dam
Stratman, Todd David, Martin, Jennifer Jean, both of Watertown
Torgerson, Benjamin Luke, Castleberg, Bethany Jane, both of Fox Lake
Wesoloski, Adrian Eli, Baerwolf, Amy Marie, both of Portland
Westhoff, James Christopher of Ashippun, George, Alexis Juliet of Watertown
Wilson, Prentice, Hardy, Katelyn Joy, both of Beaver Dam
Woreck, Trent Peter, Brooke Nichole, both of Beaver Dam
Wroblewski, Mitchell Ryan of Brownsville, Hansen, Brittany Nicole of Lindenhurst, Illinois
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.