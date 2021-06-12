 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Akey, Robert David, Morner, Celia Eve, both of Hustisford

Anderegg, Richard Leo, Wickler, Traci May, both of Elba

Cox, Sean Robert of Courtland, Hatzinger, Kelsey Rae Anne of Beaver Dam

Comstock, Scott Lee of Theresa, Schmid, Amy Beth of Mayville

Eggert, Michael Scott, Lambert, Krista Gayle, both of Waupun

Gutzlaff, Brandon, Weisensel, Megan Jurae, both of Mayville

Hainz, Jason Lee, Thomas, Amy Elizabeth, both of Mayville

Hartt, Benjamin John, Poetter, Jennifer Diane, both of Beaver Dam

Henning, Troy Evans, Scott, Roberta Nicole, both of Burnett

Hollfelder, Alexander John, Moyer, Abagail Lee, both of Waupun

Huettner, Jeffery Ralph of Mayville, Horta, Mattie Jo of Jefferson

Jaeger, Jordan Will, Spurgat, Kaitlin Ann, both of Rubicon

Jeche, Alexander Robert, Gouland, Yetsen Harold, both of Beaver Dam

Kamrath, Benjamin Thomas, Fischer, Jennifer Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Krieg, Brian Robert, Lemke, Megan Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam

Kroll, Jonah Lubuto of West Saint Paul, Minnesota, Wohling, Jamee Lyn of Beaver Dam

Lauth, Dyllan Gordon John, Powers, Brittany Ann, both of Randolph

Michaletz, Carl Joseph, Sanders, Bryanna Kae, both of Beaver Dam

Miller, Michael Jason of Juneau, Miller, Cheryl Lee of Waupun

Munro, Eugene Lloyd, Farber, Gwenn Elizabeth, both of Fox Lake

Pavloski, David Michael, Silvano, Lilibeth Araracap, both of Juneau

Pense, Scott Allen, Buckholt, Laurie Jean, both of Reeseville

Posca, Daniel Adam, Schoebel, Victoria Illeen, both of Beaver Dam

Rodriguez, Aaron Andrew of Milwaukee, Farr, Macalla Lee of Waupun

Schladweiler, Justin James, Hardt, Amanda Kay, both of Iron Ridge

Schmidt, Kent Sebastian of Slinger, Schmitt, Kristin Gloria of Rubicon

Seifert, William George, Lorenz, Debra Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Shupe, Alex William, Jones, Taylor Ann, both of Lomira

Strandt, Daniel Douglas, Rupnow, Sarah Jane, both of Beaver Dam

Stratman, Todd David, Martin, Jennifer Jean, both of Watertown

Torgerson, Benjamin Luke, Castleberg, Bethany Jane, both of Fox Lake

Wesoloski, Adrian Eli, Baerwolf, Amy Marie, both of Portland

Westhoff, James Christopher of Ashippun, George, Alexis Juliet of Watertown

Wilson, Prentice, Hardy, Katelyn Joy, both of Beaver Dam

Woreck, Trent Peter, Brooke Nichole, both of Beaver Dam

Wroblewski, Mitchell Ryan of Brownsville, Hansen, Brittany Nicole of Lindenhurst, Illinois

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

