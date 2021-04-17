Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Becker, Adam Andrew and Dieball, Chelsea Kaye, both of Rubicon
Chrapla, Roger Thomas and Fazel, Rachel Lynn, both of Lowell
Evans, Erik Paul and Schoenherr, Stephanie Ann, both of Watertown
Haines, Blake Gregory of Fox Lake, and Otte, Trae Justine of Juneau
Jones, Kirk Warren and Hernandez Jimenez, Veronica Aide, both of Beaver Dam
Knebel, Daniel Jerome and Slattery, Annastashia Marie, both of Lebanon
Langerak, Joel Everett of Randolph, and Andringa, Shayna Ryanne of Waupun
Larsen, Max Jeffrey and Garriety, Jenna Leigh, both of Lomira
Lodewegen, Connor Kenneth and Ottman, Alexis Marie, both of Iron Ridge
Ludeman, Jacob Russell and Hendricks, Janelle Lee, both of Waupun
Martinez Gargallo, Jose Alfredo and Garcia Vasquez, Veronica, both of Beaver Dam
Nehls, Ashlyn Lee of Juneau, and Tinsley, Shantrel Nicole Ann of Hubbard
Noordhof, Brett Morgan and Bauer, Wendy Ann, both of Horicon
Pieper, Justin Michael and Hardee, Kaitlen Marissa Ann, both of Brownsville
Runkle, Jay Richard of Waukesha, and Doehler, Nadine Marie of Watertown
Schilcher, Joseph Clifford and Flynn, Jordan Alexis, both of Waupun
Schoen, Andrew John and Robinson, Alexis Leigh, both of Beaver Dam
Voigt, Nicholas Eugene and Lins, Alexis Ann, both of Juneau
Weber, Dale Matthew and Burden, Mariuh Lindsey, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.