Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Becker, Adam Andrew and Dieball, Chelsea Kaye, both of Rubicon

Chrapla, Roger Thomas and Fazel, Rachel Lynn, both of Lowell

Evans, Erik Paul and Schoenherr, Stephanie Ann, both of Watertown

Haines, Blake Gregory of Fox Lake, and Otte, Trae Justine of Juneau

Jones, Kirk Warren and Hernandez Jimenez, Veronica Aide, both of Beaver Dam

Knebel, Daniel Jerome and Slattery, Annastashia Marie, both of Lebanon

Langerak, Joel Everett of Randolph, and Andringa, Shayna Ryanne of Waupun

Larsen, Max Jeffrey and Garriety, Jenna Leigh, both of Lomira

Lodewegen, Connor Kenneth and Ottman, Alexis Marie, both of Iron Ridge

Ludeman, Jacob Russell and Hendricks, Janelle Lee, both of Waupun

Martinez Gargallo, Jose Alfredo and Garcia Vasquez, Veronica, both of Beaver Dam

Nehls, Ashlyn Lee of Juneau, and Tinsley, Shantrel Nicole Ann of Hubbard

Noordhof, Brett Morgan and Bauer, Wendy Ann, both of Horicon

Pieper, Justin Michael and Hardee, Kaitlen Marissa Ann, both of Brownsville

Runkle, Jay Richard of Waukesha, and Doehler, Nadine Marie of Watertown

Schilcher, Joseph Clifford and Flynn, Jordan Alexis, both of Waupun

Schoen, Andrew John and Robinson, Alexis Leigh, both of Beaver Dam

Voigt, Nicholas Eugene and Lins, Alexis Ann, both of Juneau

Weber, Dale Matthew and Burden, Mariuh Lindsey, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

