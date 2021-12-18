Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Asmus, Scot George, Morschauser, Tammy Marie, both of Waupun
Bleiler, Owen Lewis, Chesky, Bethany Faith, both of Beaver Dam
Boeder, Joshua Jonathan, Schroeder, Kitara Dawn Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Cappello, Michael Anthony, Madunich, Crystal Melody, both of Hustisford
Chwala, Taylor Dean, Layton, Alyssa Marie, both of Watertown
Fissell, Cassie Minnie, Parrish, Moriah Lind, both of Beaver Dam
Flahive, John Michael, Watertown, Neevel, Teddi Louise, Clyman
Guthrie, Zachary Thomas, Fouser, Catherine Renee, both of Watertown
Hodgson, Chadwick Brian, Brandt, Kari Lyn, both of Horicon
Hornung, Peter Leonard, Empire, Eggers, Bonnie Yvonne, both of Lebanon
Horton, Austin John, O’Neill, Abigail Grace, both of Waupun
Juliet, Ian Brock, Gagliano, Autumn Ruth, both of Beaver Dam
Loomans, Derek Richard, Winter, Grace Marion, both of Waupun