Marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Asmus, Scot George, Morschauser, Tammy Marie, both of Waupun

Bleiler, Owen Lewis, Chesky, Bethany Faith, both of Beaver Dam

Boeder, Joshua Jonathan, Schroeder, Kitara Dawn Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Cappello, Michael Anthony, Madunich, Crystal Melody, both of Hustisford

Chwala, Taylor Dean, Layton, Alyssa Marie, both of Watertown

Fissell, Cassie Minnie, Parrish, Moriah Lind, both of Beaver Dam

Flahive, John Michael, Watertown, Neevel, Teddi Louise, Clyman

Guthrie, Zachary Thomas, Fouser, Catherine Renee, both of Watertown

Hodgson, Chadwick Brian, Brandt, Kari Lyn, both of Horicon

Hornung, Peter Leonard, Empire, Eggers, Bonnie Yvonne, both of Lebanon

Horton, Austin John, O’Neill, Abigail Grace, both of Waupun

Juliet, Ian Brock, Gagliano, Autumn Ruth, both of Beaver Dam

Loomans, Derek Richard, Winter, Grace Marion, both of Waupun

Schmitt, Devin Ray, Maree, Julie, both of Beaver Dam

Torres, Antonio, Stanley, Cassandra Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Yanke, Kevin Dwight, Fox Lake, Hauser, Alexis LeeAnn, Madison

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

