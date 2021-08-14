 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Anderson, Ryan Wells; Miller, Ashley Christine; Watertown

Antonioni, Lucas Daniel; Weber, Arianna Ranee; Kekoskee

Ash, Steven Paul, Mayville; Hooper, Dana Marie, Nashotah

Bayer, Larry Paul; Rumpf, Susanne Starr; Herman

Cazett, Dakoda Allen; O’Brien, Shawnah Alice; Waupun

Delano, Ian Hamilton; Reitz, Sara Ann; Portland, Oregon

Fehling, Daniel lliam; Kaulback, Mary Frances; Beaver Dam

Gunderson, Anthony Joseph; Stahmann, Miranda Marie; Waupun

Hart, Nathan Gabriel; Mercado Bonini, Angelique Marie; Mount Airy, North Carolina

Hein, Matthew Robert; Heuer, Emma Francis; Beaver Dam

Hintz, Michael Edward; Woolever, Chrystal Marie; Clyman

Kahlhamer, Robert Wayne; Ugan, Jami Lee; Mayville

Kindler, Ryan Michael; Holz, Ashley Marmann; Brownsville

Krieg, Robert Paul; Greenwald, Cynthia Jean; Oak Grove

Kuzniewicz, Andre Jon, Beaver Dam; Kriz, Nichole Helen; Bettendorf, Iowa

Laarman, Kyle Isaiah, Sioux Center, Iowa; Van Den Berg, Melissa Marie, Waupun

Liebzeit, Daniel John; Pechacek, Kelly Marie; North Liberty, Iowa

Liverseed, David Allen, Beaver Dam; Mueller, Penny Louise, Watertown

McTrusty, Sean Thomas, Slinger; Cornelius, Haylee Summer, Rubicon

Meeks, Marvin Ace; Becker, Desiree Marie; Beaver Dam

Michels, Tyler Daniel; Westphal, Lexus Lee; Brownsville

Nehr, Kyle Andrew; Keene, Kayla Jolie; Beaver Dam

Pagel, Dylan Edward–Aron; Phillips, Tanya Sue; Beaver Dam

Rattin, Jacob Scott; Colin Barron, Brenda; Westmont, Illinois

Rettler, Quintin Sawyer; Weber, Brooke Janet; Lebanon

Riehbrandt, Matthew John; Greene, Melanie Lynn; Brownsville

Rojano, Yahir Valencia, Madison; Kiehold, Emily Joy; Beaver Dam

Telez Reyes, Urbino; Rangel, Sandra Isabel; Watertown

Theder, Donald Lee; Scheiber, Nicole Marie; Lebanon

Waugh, Jordan Philip; Henk, Stephanie Nicole; Newport, North Carolina

Wier, Michael Joseph; Rosenthal, Cassidy Kay; Mayville

Williams, David Allan; Williams, Barbara Jean; Lomira

Wright, Tobias Harold; Trevino, Kaitlin Marie; Beaver Dam

Wrucke, Joshua Paul; Uhlman, Kendall Sue; Oak Grove

Wulff, Brian Dennis; Dummitt, Angela Kay; Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

