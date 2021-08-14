Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Anderson, Ryan Wells; Miller, Ashley Christine; Watertown
Antonioni, Lucas Daniel; Weber, Arianna Ranee; Kekoskee
Ash, Steven Paul, Mayville; Hooper, Dana Marie, Nashotah
Bayer, Larry Paul; Rumpf, Susanne Starr; Herman
Cazett, Dakoda Allen; O’Brien, Shawnah Alice; Waupun
Delano, Ian Hamilton; Reitz, Sara Ann; Portland, Oregon
Fehling, Daniel lliam; Kaulback, Mary Frances; Beaver Dam
Gunderson, Anthony Joseph; Stahmann, Miranda Marie; Waupun
Hart, Nathan Gabriel; Mercado Bonini, Angelique Marie; Mount Airy, North Carolina
Hein, Matthew Robert; Heuer, Emma Francis; Beaver Dam
Hintz, Michael Edward; Woolever, Chrystal Marie; Clyman
Kahlhamer, Robert Wayne; Ugan, Jami Lee; Mayville
Kindler, Ryan Michael; Holz, Ashley Marmann; Brownsville
Krieg, Robert Paul; Greenwald, Cynthia Jean; Oak Grove
Kuzniewicz, Andre Jon, Beaver Dam; Kriz, Nichole Helen; Bettendorf, Iowa
Laarman, Kyle Isaiah, Sioux Center, Iowa; Van Den Berg, Melissa Marie, Waupun
Liebzeit, Daniel John; Pechacek, Kelly Marie; North Liberty, Iowa
Liverseed, David Allen, Beaver Dam; Mueller, Penny Louise, Watertown
McTrusty, Sean Thomas, Slinger; Cornelius, Haylee Summer, Rubicon
Meeks, Marvin Ace; Becker, Desiree Marie; Beaver Dam
Michels, Tyler Daniel; Westphal, Lexus Lee; Brownsville
Nehr, Kyle Andrew; Keene, Kayla Jolie; Beaver Dam
Pagel, Dylan Edward–Aron; Phillips, Tanya Sue; Beaver Dam
Rattin, Jacob Scott; Colin Barron, Brenda; Westmont, Illinois
Rettler, Quintin Sawyer; Weber, Brooke Janet; Lebanon
Riehbrandt, Matthew John; Greene, Melanie Lynn; Brownsville
Rojano, Yahir Valencia, Madison; Kiehold, Emily Joy; Beaver Dam
Telez Reyes, Urbino; Rangel, Sandra Isabel; Watertown
Theder, Donald Lee; Scheiber, Nicole Marie; Lebanon
Waugh, Jordan Philip; Henk, Stephanie Nicole; Newport, North Carolina
Wier, Michael Joseph; Rosenthal, Cassidy Kay; Mayville
Williams, David Allan; Williams, Barbara Jean; Lomira
Wright, Tobias Harold; Trevino, Kaitlin Marie; Beaver Dam
Wrucke, Joshua Paul; Uhlman, Kendall Sue; Oak Grove
Wulff, Brian Dennis; Dummitt, Angela Kay; Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.