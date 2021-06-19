Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bade, Brad Daniel, Bedford, Sarah Mae, both of Waupun
Ballbach, Jason William, Knutson, Katie Lynn, both of Mayville
Deedon, Nicholas Christopher, Landini, Jodi Alice, both of Watertown
Fiene, Matthew Christopher, Schelinske, Kaylie Rae, both of Beaver Dam
Iverson, James Michael, Wirtz, Cindy Lou, both of Waupun
Jones, James Andrew, Anderson-Hereth, Sarah Elizabeth, both of Horicon
Kandler, Casey Alan, Johnson, Brittany Morgan, both of Ashippun
Langenecker, Matthew Gary, Green, Randi Louise, both of Horicon
Miller, Mark Alan, Anderson, Jeannine, both of Watertown
Peachey, Forrest Allen, Rentmeister, Emily Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Piotrowski, Jeffrey Lee, Smalley, Deborah Lynn, both of Mayville
Smith, Adam Douglas, McCreedy, Elise Marie, both of Theresa
Thomas, Christian Lee, Gorrell, Michele Jeanine, both of Watertown
Valenzuela Vergara, Delfino, Schafer, Darcie Ann, both of Watertown
Vanenkenvort, Dustin Michael, Erickson, Angel Marie, both of Watertown
Westphal, Tyler John of Hartford, Radl, Shannon Bernice of Neosho
Wohlfeil, Aaron James, Miller, Kristy Mae, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.