Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bade, Brad Daniel, Bedford, Sarah Mae, both of Waupun

Ballbach, Jason William, Knutson, Katie Lynn, both of Mayville

Deedon, Nicholas Christopher, Landini, Jodi Alice, both of Watertown

Fiene, Matthew Christopher, Schelinske, Kaylie Rae, both of Beaver Dam

Iverson, James Michael, Wirtz, Cindy Lou, both of Waupun

Jones, James Andrew, Anderson-Hereth, Sarah Elizabeth, both of Horicon

Kandler, Casey Alan, Johnson, Brittany Morgan, both of Ashippun

Langenecker, Matthew Gary, Green, Randi Louise, both of Horicon

Miller, Mark Alan, Anderson, Jeannine, both of Watertown

Peachey, Forrest Allen, Rentmeister, Emily Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Piotrowski, Jeffrey Lee, Smalley, Deborah Lynn, both of Mayville

Smith, Adam Douglas, McCreedy, Elise Marie, both of Theresa

Thomas, Christian Lee, Gorrell, Michele Jeanine, both of Watertown

Valenzuela Vergara, Delfino, Schafer, Darcie Ann, both of Watertown

Vanenkenvort, Dustin Michael, Erickson, Angel Marie, both of Watertown

Westphal, Tyler John of Hartford, Radl, Shannon Bernice of Neosho

Wohlfeil, Aaron James, Miller, Kristy Mae, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

