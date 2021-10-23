 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Amundson, Dale Lawrence, Feucht, Tracey Lee of Mayville

Erickson, Aaron James, Frey, Megan Lynn of Beaver Dam

Gerstner, Joshua Lee, Kleiber, Brandi Lee of Watertown

Goral, Liam Anthony, Garris, Emma Elaine of Beaver Dam

Greene, Justice Daniel David, Beaver Dam; Holschbach, Maria Jose of Waupun

Hisel, Andrew Preston, Cronin, Elizabeth Audrey of Randolph

Hoffman, Mark Charles, Sommers, Debra Dee of Beaver Dam

Malchow, Caleb Joseph, Mallow, Madeline Marie of Lowell

Neira Medina, Jose Ricardo, Berry, Lisa Marie of Beaver Dam

Pizano, Nickolas, Castillo, Tiffani Amber of Beaver Dam

Ruegsegger, Joseph Richard, Dicus, Jolene Ann of Oak Grove

Scott, Andrew Michael, Hrovat, Samantha Sue of Watertown

Soldner, David Andrew, Trenton; Motenalapi, Libehela Emelina of Lesotho

Wondergem, John Daniel, Kohnke, Nicole Lynn of Leroy

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

