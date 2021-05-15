Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Brueske, Ryan Mark, Selerski, Michelle Nicole, both of Beaver Dam
Budnik, Raymond Michael of Hustisford, Gonzalez, Maria Ann of Mauston
Emmerling, Christopher Michael, Rosin, Mary Louise, both of Beaver Dam
Hernandez Venegas, Erculano, Carlos Gaona, Azucena, both of Beaver Dam
Kuehl, Bret David, Goedderz, Bridget Lynn, both of Lomira
Krause, Shawn Russel of Beaver Dam, Mulvaine, Bridgette Erin of Waupun
Loomis, Brandon Lee, Stark, Sabrina Rose, both of Oak Grove
Luck, Nathaniel Anthony Robert, Price, Emily Katherine , both of Waupun
Oswald, Jacob Thomas, Kleveno, Angel Mary Laura, both of Horicon
Possin, Adam Jeffrey, Humphrey, Myah Jo, both of Burnett
Roy, Travis Louis, Ohme, Katie Lauren, both of AshippunSchrank, Bryon Edward, Voskuil, Katie Ann, both of Waupun
Schultz, Nathaniel Curtis, Zingsheim, Tiffany Lynne, both of Waupun
Seehafer, Daniel John, Meinders, Stacey Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Smith, Brandon Michael, Haack, Tiffany Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Stilwill, Douglas John, DeYoung, Marla Marie, both of Waupun
Beith, Scott Allen, Gilchrist, Trisha Rae, both of Randolph
Vossekuil, Brock Tyler, Lang, Melissa Anne, both of Waupun
Welch, Cody Tyler, Schepp, Mirandah Jolee, both of Fox Lake
Westling, Brady Paul of Hustisford, McCann, Brooke Erin of Pine Island, Minnesota
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.