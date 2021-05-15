 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Brueske, Ryan Mark, Selerski, Michelle Nicole, both of Beaver Dam

Budnik, Raymond Michael of Hustisford, Gonzalez, Maria Ann of Mauston

Emmerling, Christopher Michael, Rosin, Mary Louise, both of Beaver Dam

Hernandez Venegas, Erculano, Carlos Gaona, Azucena, both of Beaver Dam

Kuehl, Bret David, Goedderz, Bridget Lynn, both of Lomira

Krause, Shawn Russel of Beaver Dam, Mulvaine, Bridgette Erin of Waupun

Loomis, Brandon Lee, Stark, Sabrina Rose, both of Oak Grove

Luck, Nathaniel Anthony Robert, Price, Emily Katherine , both of Waupun

Oswald, Jacob Thomas, Kleveno, Angel Mary Laura, both of Horicon

Possin, Adam Jeffrey, Humphrey, Myah Jo, both of Burnett

Roy, Travis Louis, Ohme, Katie Lauren, both of AshippunSchrank, Bryon Edward, Voskuil, Katie Ann, both of Waupun

Schultz, Nathaniel Curtis, Zingsheim, Tiffany Lynne, both of Waupun

Seehafer, Daniel John, Meinders, Stacey Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Smith, Brandon Michael, Haack, Tiffany Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Stilwill, Douglas John, DeYoung, Marla Marie, both of Waupun

Beith, Scott Allen, Gilchrist, Trisha Rae, both of Randolph

Vossekuil, Brock Tyler, Lang, Melissa Anne, both of Waupun

Welch, Cody Tyler, Schepp, Mirandah Jolee, both of Fox Lake

Westling, Brady Paul of Hustisford, McCann, Brooke Erin of Pine Island, Minnesota

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

