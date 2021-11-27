 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Helgestad, Thomas Michael, Phillips, Amanda Marie, Watertown

Krumhus, Austin Milton, Zenisek, Alexandra Mae, Lomira

LeClair, Wesley Paul, Wezyk, Angela Michelle, Mayville

Moeller, Mitchell Carl, Fender, Courtney Lynn, Waupun

Seidl, James Alvin, Eccleston, Crystal Gail, Waupun

Twing, Matthew Dyer, Thur, Kayla Nicole, Beaver Dam

Weinberger, Nolan Daniel, Tisdale, Emily Nicole, Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

