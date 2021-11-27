Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Helgestad, Thomas Michael, Phillips, Amanda Marie, Watertown
Krumhus, Austin Milton, Zenisek, Alexandra Mae, Lomira
LeClair, Wesley Paul, Wezyk, Angela Michelle, Mayville
Moeller, Mitchell Carl, Fender, Courtney Lynn, Waupun
Seidl, James Alvin, Eccleston, Crystal Gail, Waupun
Twing, Matthew Dyer, Thur, Kayla Nicole, Beaver Dam
Weinberger, Nolan Daniel, Tisdale, Emily Nicole, Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.