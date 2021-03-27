Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bronner, Michael Adam and Leu, Laura Ann, both of Waupun

Hartwig, Don Michael and Giese, Rebecca Jo, both of Mayville

Howie, Collin Jeffery and Hecht, Brooke Connie, both of Horicon

Kirkland, Daniel Earl and Phelps, Angela Diane, both of Mayville

Kollmansberger, Mark Alan and Anibas, Amy Sue of Waupun

Lafalgio, Anthony Joseph and Lombardo, Melissa Elizabeth, both of Lomira

Linsmeyer, Matthew Gerald and Zimmer, Melissa Ann, both of Mayville

Mientus, Eric James and Avtaikina, Olga Alekseevna, both of Beaver Dam

Oschman, Michael Ronald and Jones, Maureen Joanne, both of Neosho

Parent, Nathan Patrick and Kutz, Emily Ann, both of Theresa

Poetzl, Jesse Thomas and Stretz, Christine Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam

Reif, Tylor James and Larios, Griselda of Waupun

Salgado Sanchez, Brayan of Wheeling, Illinois, and Villalobos, Ariana Michelle of Waukegan, Illinois