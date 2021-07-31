 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bishop, Patrick Thomas, Bradley, Brittany Lynn, Clyman

Bowers, Shane Richard, Polley, Angela Lynn, Beaver Dam

Christenson, Cody Lee, Fond du Lac; Peiffer, Alexis Grace, Ashippun

Coffin, George Anthony, Brown, Pamela Ferne, Beaver Dam

Demaa, Logan Matthew, Fretz, Meghan Lynn, Waupun

Edwards, Mitchell John, Trenton; Bartelt, Adeline Elizabeth, Beaver Dam

Farley, Christopher John, lber, Amanda Joyce, Theresa

Gorenc, Christopher Anthony, Manke, Michele Ann, Ashippun

Hanke, Brock Andrew, Cook, Kasey Jane, Leroy

Heiar, Blake Samuel, Schmidt, Brittney Rose, Beaver Dam

Hornik, Shawn Thomas, Rhyner, Madyson Jean, Hustisford

Hoskins, George, Sittleburg, Sarah Marie, Beaver Dam

Jahnke, Charles Allen, Jensen, Ariel Marie, Mayville

Keel, Bailey Michael, Smith, Kelsey Elizabeth, Beaver Dam

Krause-Emerick, Kyle Michael, Duffus, Alicia Michelle, Hubbard

Lee, Cory Kenneth, Lazewski, Amanda Elizabeth, Beaver Dam

Mejaki, Austin Neil, Vetter, Sydney Lynn, Mayville

Merlin Vargas, Abel, Isidoro Leyva, Guadalupe, Beaver Dam

Nair, Ronald Everett, Bennin, Juliana Marie, Waupun

Regan, Kilian Thomas, Geenen, Rachel Marie, Jackson

Roberts, Kyle James, Haima, Miranda Nicole, Beaver Dam

Senn, Philip Joseph, Shilts, Hannah Faye, Beaver Dam

Schmitt, Caleb Matthew, Jacksonville, North Carolina; Zank, Alyssa Grace, Juneau

Stark, Randall James, Hubbard; Craighead, Allison Marie, West Bend

Steinhofer, Patrick John, Elba; Finkel-Hoffman, Susan Lynn, New London

Talley, Justin Daniel, Christian, Chelsea Mae, Fox Lake

Wuesthoff, Robert Michael, Klug, Theresa Rose, Waupun

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

