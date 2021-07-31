Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bishop, Patrick Thomas, Bradley, Brittany Lynn, Clyman
Bowers, Shane Richard, Polley, Angela Lynn, Beaver Dam
Christenson, Cody Lee, Fond du Lac; Peiffer, Alexis Grace, Ashippun
Coffin, George Anthony, Brown, Pamela Ferne, Beaver Dam
Demaa, Logan Matthew, Fretz, Meghan Lynn, Waupun
Edwards, Mitchell John, Trenton; Bartelt, Adeline Elizabeth, Beaver Dam
Farley, Christopher John, lber, Amanda Joyce, Theresa
Gorenc, Christopher Anthony, Manke, Michele Ann, Ashippun
Hanke, Brock Andrew, Cook, Kasey Jane, Leroy
Heiar, Blake Samuel, Schmidt, Brittney Rose, Beaver Dam
Hornik, Shawn Thomas, Rhyner, Madyson Jean, Hustisford
Hoskins, George, Sittleburg, Sarah Marie, Beaver Dam
Jahnke, Charles Allen, Jensen, Ariel Marie, Mayville
Keel, Bailey Michael, Smith, Kelsey Elizabeth, Beaver Dam
Krause-Emerick, Kyle Michael, Duffus, Alicia Michelle, Hubbard
Lee, Cory Kenneth, Lazewski, Amanda Elizabeth, Beaver Dam
Mejaki, Austin Neil, Vetter, Sydney Lynn, Mayville
Merlin Vargas, Abel, Isidoro Leyva, Guadalupe, Beaver Dam
Nair, Ronald Everett, Bennin, Juliana Marie, Waupun
Regan, Kilian Thomas, Geenen, Rachel Marie, Jackson
Roberts, Kyle James, Haima, Miranda Nicole, Beaver Dam
Senn, Philip Joseph, Shilts, Hannah Faye, Beaver Dam
Schmitt, Caleb Matthew, Jacksonville, North Carolina; Zank, Alyssa Grace, Juneau
Stark, Randall James, Hubbard; Craighead, Allison Marie, West Bend
Steinhofer, Patrick John, Elba; Finkel-Hoffman, Susan Lynn, New London
Talley, Justin Daniel, Christian, Chelsea Mae, Fox Lake
Wuesthoff, Robert Michael, Klug, Theresa Rose, Waupun
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.