Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bingen, James Lee, LeRoy; Warden, Denike Julia, Fox Lake, Illinois
Falk, Branden Keith, Falk, Brittany Lynn, Fox Lake
Henry, Raymond Austin, Achterberg, Brittany Kellie Thorn, Beaver Dam
Ingram, Bradley Jay, Ixonia; Kutcher, Leah Alene, Beaver Dam
Rueckert, Adam Keith, Steltz, Nicole Elizabeth, Horicon
Sanderson, Nicholas Kenneth, Dekalb, Illinois; Zettler, Savannah Rose Horicon
Steger, Daniel John, Krapfl, Amanda Christine, Theresa
Thomas, Marcus Jonathan, Hills, Amanda Lynn, Fox Lake
Thurloff, Jacob Paul, Rach, Shelly Lynn, Rubicon
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.