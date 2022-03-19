 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bingen, James Lee, LeRoy; Warden, Denike Julia, Fox Lake, Illinois

Falk, Branden Keith, Falk, Brittany Lynn, Fox Lake

Henry, Raymond Austin, Achterberg, Brittany Kellie Thorn, Beaver Dam

Ingram, Bradley Jay, Ixonia; Kutcher, Leah Alene, Beaver Dam

Rueckert, Adam Keith, Steltz, Nicole Elizabeth, Horicon

Sanderson, Nicholas Kenneth, Dekalb, Illinois; Zettler, Savannah Rose Horicon

Steger, Daniel John, Krapfl, Amanda Christine, Theresa

Thomas, Marcus Jonathan, Hills, Amanda Lynn, Fox Lake

Thurloff, Jacob Paul, Rach, Shelly Lynn, Rubicon

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

