Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bartell, Clint A, Sekeres, Jennifer Jean, Iron Ridge
Bellini, Joseph Vincent, Goyer, Brittany Marie, Watertown
Bonilla Jr, Juan Manuel, Martin, Breannah Elaine, Emmet
Buss, Logan Joseph Gene, Valuch, Noelle Katarina, Brownsville
Cassola, Joseph, Kremer, Julie Lynn, Brownsville
Cluppert, Robert Allan, Liebenow, Michelle Katherine, Fox Lake
Erickson, Scott Austin, Hubbard; Schneider, Kayla Marie, Greendale
Firari, Austyn Allen Makail, Pacala, Hannah Rose, Waupun
Glover, Renaul Eric, Waupun; Warner, Vermetrias Verlinda, Kenosha
Habermann, Eric Todd, Binversie, Taylor Rae, Watertown
Higgins Iii, Joseph Gerald, Ashippun; Frigge, Natilee Jean, Hubbard
People are also reading…
Howell, Gregory Lakeith, Juneau; Smulders, Sheila Marie, Watertown
Jackman, Anthony Michael, Edgerton; Jameson, Kierstyn Lee, Watertown
Kauffeld, Joshua Paul, Shields; Matias, Windmar Corpuz, Philippines
Krapfl, Sean Gregory, Mueller, Abbie Marie, Brownsville
Kunze, Caleb Lyle, Horst, Karissa Danielle, Saint Cloud
Mallon, Eric James, Longfield, Holly Mae, Beaver Dam
Morales Carrasco, Felix Rolando, Fox Lake; Pelot, Amanda Lynn, Waupun
Strobel Iii, Albert Frederick, Debroux, Kathleen Melissa, Herman
Sunderland, Victor Leon, Marks, Kelly Lynn, Beaver Dam
Villalas Garibay, Victor Manuel, Garcia De Leon, Olga Lydia, Beaver Dam
Westenberg, Joshua Allen, Emmet; Schwartz, Holley Taylor, Watertown
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.