MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bartell, Clint A, Sekeres, Jennifer Jean, Iron Ridge

Bellini, Joseph Vincent, Goyer, Brittany Marie, Watertown

Bonilla Jr, Juan Manuel, Martin, Breannah Elaine, Emmet

Buss, Logan Joseph Gene, Valuch, Noelle Katarina, Brownsville

Cassola, Joseph, Kremer, Julie Lynn, Brownsville

Cluppert, Robert Allan, Liebenow, Michelle Katherine, Fox Lake

Erickson, Scott Austin, Hubbard; Schneider, Kayla Marie, Greendale

Firari, Austyn Allen Makail, Pacala, Hannah Rose, Waupun

Glover, Renaul Eric, Waupun; Warner, Vermetrias Verlinda, Kenosha

Habermann, Eric Todd, Binversie, Taylor Rae, Watertown

Higgins Iii, Joseph Gerald, Ashippun; Frigge, Natilee Jean, Hubbard

Howell, Gregory Lakeith, Juneau; Smulders, Sheila Marie, Watertown

Jackman, Anthony Michael, Edgerton; Jameson, Kierstyn Lee, Watertown

Kauffeld, Joshua Paul, Shields; Matias, Windmar Corpuz, Philippines

Krapfl, Sean Gregory, Mueller, Abbie Marie, Brownsville

Kunze, Caleb Lyle, Horst, Karissa Danielle, Saint Cloud

Mallon, Eric James, Longfield, Holly Mae, Beaver Dam

Morales Carrasco, Felix Rolando, Fox Lake; Pelot, Amanda Lynn, Waupun

Strobel Iii, Albert Frederick, Debroux, Kathleen Melissa, Herman

Sunderland, Victor Leon, Marks, Kelly Lynn, Beaver Dam

Villalas Garibay, Victor Manuel, Garcia De Leon, Olga Lydia, Beaver Dam

Westenberg, Joshua Allen, Emmet; Schwartz, Holley Taylor, Watertown

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

