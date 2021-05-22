 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bruyette, Jordan William, Faust, Felicia Arlene, both of Horicon

Demers, Kyle James, Beekman, Dreena Ann, both of Waupun

Guenther, Eric Mathew, Thomas, Kristin Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Hoenisch, Sebastian Charles, Preston, Salina Rose, both of Waupun

Jenks, Kyle Richard of Slinger, Twardokus, Kaitlin Emily of Herman

Mueller, Ryan Carl, Annen, Samantha Marie, both of Watertown

Terpstra, Paul Duane, Terpstra, Emily Joan, both of Waupun

Worthington, John Vincent, Albers, Charise Elaine, both of Mayville

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

