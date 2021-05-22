Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bruyette, Jordan William, Faust, Felicia Arlene, both of Horicon
Demers, Kyle James, Beekman, Dreena Ann, both of Waupun
Guenther, Eric Mathew, Thomas, Kristin Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Hoenisch, Sebastian Charles, Preston, Salina Rose, both of Waupun
Jenks, Kyle Richard of Slinger, Twardokus, Kaitlin Emily of Herman
Mueller, Ryan Carl, Annen, Samantha Marie, both of Watertown
Terpstra, Paul Duane, Terpstra, Emily Joan, both of Waupun
Worthington, John Vincent, Albers, Charise Elaine, both of Mayville
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.