WAUPUN — Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, Waupun, will host its fall Living History Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday with re-enactors and artisans sharing their role in history and skills from the past. Tents and tepees will be set up for the encampment weekend. Educational and hands-on demonstrations indoors and outside, including the War of 1812, blacksmithing, soap making, candle making, butter churning, porcelain painting, Dutch Oven cooking, fry bread, fiber arts, wood carving, ice cream making and more will be offered.
Friday is Education Day, when school groups and home-school families are invited to attend free of charge from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The encampment opens to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. On Sunday, the encampment is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 1 p.m. Wild Birds of Prey program with live birds. Crafts, games, Marsh Haven Bingo and Family Scavenger Hunt are available all weekend.
Special event daily admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children, free for Marsh Haven members. Admission is good for the entire day and includes the nature center and hiking trails. For more information, visit marshhaven.org or call 920-318-9518.
