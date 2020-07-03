Marshfield Clinic Research Institute receives $22.5 million for COVID-19 research

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHFIELD – The Integrated Research and Development Laboratory at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute has received a $22.5 million grant to serve as the sole central reference lab in the nation to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on several Covid-19 studies across the country for the next year, according to a July 1 press release.

In collaboration with multiple research partners, CDC is conducting prospective cohort studies to monitor the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection throughout the U.S. These cohorts also make it possible to examine the duration of SARS-CoV-2 viral shedding and to assess the infectiousness of viral RNA among prolonged shedders.

During winter months, CDC expects SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses to co-circulate the U.S., making it necessary to collect virologic and epidemiologic information on both viral diseases within the cohorts simultaneously.

The laboratory will focus on three objectives for this award, establishing an effective means of assessing SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus infections in the context of prospective cohort studies; designing effective specimen processing and molecular testing procedures that are adapted to the needs of CDC’s cohorts; and full implementation and refinement of high throughput molecular diagnostics.

Dr. Jennifer Meece will serve as the primary investigator on the award. The direct cost for the initiative is a little more than $14 million with an expected $8 million in indirect costs to cover the overhead.