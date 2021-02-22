Marshfield Medical Center not renewing Dean Health plan contract

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will not renew its contract with Dean Health Plan, according to a Feb. 12 press release.

While both parties negotiated in good faith, an agreement could not be reached that MMC-BD felt would allow it to meet the needs of its patients and its promises to the community. That means that on March 1, MMC-BD and its providers will no longer be in-network in the insurance plans offered by Dean Health Plan. This includes hospital-based services like testing and surgeries and physician visits in the clinic setting.

Even though the contract expires Feb. 28, patients who have Dean Health Plan as their insurer can still see their MMC-BD provider with in-network coverage under the Continuity of Care terms. This is a special authorization that allows patients to continue to seek services with out-of-network providers at an in-network benefit level after the contract has ended. Patients are encouraged to talk to Dean Health Plan to be sure they have a clear understanding of what is covered under the Continuity of Care.

For a list of in-network insurers/providers, visit bdch.com/insurance-overview or bdch.com/contractfaq for a FAQ on the decision and its impact.