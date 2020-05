Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has been made aware that someone claiming to represent MMC-BD has been calling area residents and going door-to-door soliciting donations for masks for nurses.

MMC-BD has not and will not be soliciting donations in this manner. Should you be approached by or receive a call from someone claiming to represent MMC-BD in an effort to solicit money, call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4614.