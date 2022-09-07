 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshmen Community Coffee starts Thursday

Horicon gym file photo
DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

HORICON — Marshmen Community Coffee begins Sept. 8, and will continue throughout the school year.

The new event highlights communication. Horicon District Administrator Rich Appel welcomes all community members to join him from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, in the District Board Room at the all-campus school building, 841 Gray St., Horicon. Coffee will be served.

Appel will give a short, school-focused presentation and converse with attendees. Registration is not needed, and all ages are invited.

Use the District Office Entrance (by three flagpoles). Guests will be asked to sign in upon arrival. Parking in the school lot is limited.

Additional Marshmen Community Coffee dates are Nov. 10, Jan. 12, March 9 and May 11.

