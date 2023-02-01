 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARTIN NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

MARTIN NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

Jaxson Martin named the Sauk Prairie Optimist Sauk Prairie Middle Level Leader for January on Jan. 18. He is an eighth-grader and the son of Bradley and Sheri Martin. He hopes to attend a technical college or a four-year university to become a personal trainer. From left, Sauk Prairie Middle School principal Tricia Rodey, Jaxson and Shari Martin.

 ELLEN PAUL

MARTIN NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

