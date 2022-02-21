 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
MARTINEZ NAMED OPTIMIST MID-LEVEL LEADER

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club names Giovani Garcia Martinez the Middle Level Leader for February at the Feb. 16 meeting. He is an eighth-grader at Sauk Prairie Middle School. He has a passion for soccer and would like to go to college to pursue a career as a barber. From left, SPMS principal Ted Harter, SP Optimist president Bart Mauch, support teacher Veronica Gallas, Giovani Garcia Martinez and parents Marco Garcia Bautista and Elvia Martinez Osorio.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

