MASONS HONOR PETERS FOR 50 YEARS OF SERVICE

The members of Waupun Lodge 48 Free & Accepted Masons of Wisconsin gather on Oct. 15 to honor brother Richard Peters and commemorate his 50 year anniversary in masonry. The master of the lodge shares highlights from his record of service to the fraternity, presents a certificate and 50-year pin and luncheon served. From left, Eric Stein, worshipful master, Peters and his wife, Sharon.

 HANK SNYDER

