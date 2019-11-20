{{featured_button_text}}
Masons will hold 33rd annual senior citizens Thanksgiving dinner

The Reedsburg Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star have held this dinner since 1986, which served 125 guests the first year.

 DOUGLAS BENTLEY/Contributed

The Reedsburg Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star will again hold a Thanksgiving dinner beginning at noon Nov. 28 at the Reedsburg United Methodist Church, 833 Third St., Reedsburg. This free Thanksgiving dinner is open to any senior citizen regardless of age or circumstance.

The menu will consist of ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, and trimmings, including homemade pies. Reservations are required. Call for orders to be picked up or delivered between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

For reservations/orders or pie donations, call 608-393-7193, or email sacsp4@yahoo.com.

