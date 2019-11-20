Masons will hold 33rd annual senior citizens Thanksgiving dinner

The Reedsburg Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star will again hold a Thanksgiving dinner beginning at noon Nov. 28 at the Reedsburg United Methodist Church, 833 Third St., Reedsburg. This free Thanksgiving dinner is open to any senior citizen regardless of age or circumstance.
The menu will consist of ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, and trimmings, including homemade pies. Reservations are required. Call for orders to be picked up or delivered between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
You have free articles remaining.
For reservations/orders or pie donations, call 608-393-7193, or email sacsp4@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)