The Dodge County Master Gardener Ask a Master Gardener Helpline has had a successful summer session. The final helpline office hours for the season will be from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 5.
The helpline volunteers addressed many issues, including fungus and its related concerns this growing season, especially with wet conditions. Helpline volunteers also addressed raised bed questions, and fir tree issues, among others.
Ask a Master Gardener will still be available through email at askamastergardener@att.net, or call 920-386-3790.
Look for Ask a Master Gardener Helpline office hours again on May 5, 2020.
For more information, call 920-386-3790, visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu, or email askamastergardener@att.net.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)