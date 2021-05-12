Master Gardener Helpline opens for season

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association and Extension Dodge County opens the Ask a Master Gardener Helpline during the growing season through Sept. 2. The public can send inquiries via email to askamastergardener@att.net or call 920-386-3790. Samples of plant or insect problems can be dropped off at the Extension Dodge County office, Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Due to COVID restrictions, the walk-in helpline option is not available. The public is asked to email clear, good quality digital photos to help with the identification of specific plant or insect concerns.