Master Gardener’s award 2 $1K scholarships

JUNEAU — Loretta Klecker and Luis Avila Vette have each been awarded a 2022 Dodge County Master Gardener Association $1,000 scholarship, according to an April 29 press release.

Klecker, a senior at Dodgeland High School, plans to attend Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan, and major in horticulture. In high school, she was a member of FFA, participated in band and school musicals, Academic Decathlon, Mock Trial, and German Club. She also participated in the Washington County 4H Wool Spinning Group where she taught classes and gave fiber arts demonstrations at county events and has been a 10-year member of the Swan City Skaters.

Luis Avila Vette, a senior at Watertown High School, plans to attend UW Platteville and major in soil and crop science and agronomy. Vette has been an FFA and 4H member and officer throughout high school. He is in the Youth Apprenticeship Program and is a member of the National Technology Honor Society. He works on the family dairy farm and the vegetable garden.