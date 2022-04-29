 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Master Gardener’s award 2 $1K scholarships

  • 0
Master Gardener’s award 2 $1K scholarships

Linda Allen, Dodge County Master Gardener Association president, center, presents $1,000 scholarships to Luis Avila Vette of Watertown High School, left, and Loretta Klecker of Dodgeland High School, according to an April 29 press release.

 DCMGA/Contributed

JUNEAU — Loretta Klecker and Luis Avila Vette have each been awarded a 2022 Dodge County Master Gardener Association $1,000 scholarship, according to an April 29 press release.

Klecker, a senior at Dodgeland High School, plans to attend Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan, and major in horticulture. In high school, she was a member of FFA, participated in band and school musicals, Academic Decathlon, Mock Trial, and German Club. She also participated in the Washington County 4H Wool Spinning Group where she taught classes and gave fiber arts demonstrations at county events and has been a 10-year member of the Swan City Skaters.

Luis Avila Vette, a senior at Watertown High School, plans to attend UW Platteville and major in soil and crop science and agronomy. Vette has been an FFA and 4H member and officer throughout high school. He is in the Youth Apprenticeship Program and is a member of the National Technology Honor Society. He works on the family dairy farm and the vegetable garden.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …

Dells holds spring clean-up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7…

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News