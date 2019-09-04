Master gardener training beings Sept. 14
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Sauk County is offering Wisconsin master gardener certification classes from 9 a.m. to noon starting Sept. 14. The course will be held Saturday mornings at the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo. It is a 12-week program and will conclude at the end of November.
You will learn to be a gardening superstar and contribute to your community. As a master gardener volunteer, you will build social networks and acquire valuable skills through our blended classroom model. To earn your certification, you need a minimum of 36 hours of classroom training, to pass a final exam with a score of 70% and to complete 24 hours of approved garden-related volunteer hours. To keep up certification in the future, you need 10 hours of education and 24 hours of volunteer work each year.
If you are unable to commit to becoming a certified master gardener but would like to learn more about gardening, you are welcome to attend any session for $15 per class.
For more information and registration, call 608-355-3250.
