Dodge County UW-Extension will offer a 14-week Level 1 Master Gardener Volunteer Training from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Feb. 4 and concluding in early May.
Participants are required to attend a mandatory orientation meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. The class is also held at the Administration Building.
The program is $150 and includes training and a one-year membership to the local and state organization. The training is open to the general public and participants must be at least 18. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis and class size is limited to 25. The registration deadline is Jan. 17. Acceptance is contingent upon passing a background check. For more information, call 386-3790.
This Dodge County program features a variety of hands-on labs plus UW specialists and other guest speakers with expertise and knowledge on a wide range of topics each week as well as internet-based instruction. Participants are expected to read the manual and watch the online lecture series before class. If participants do not have access to a computer, they can make arrangements to use one at the office.
Successfully completing the training program is the first step to becoming a Certified Master Gardener Volunteer and a member of the Dodge County and Wisconsin Master Gardener associations. Participants must also complete 24 hours of community service by October of the year after their training. In exchange for training, participants share their time and knowledge in approved education projects in their local area.
Community service work can easily be accomplished through working on local community projects, providing educational assistance and training, or serving with other Master Gardeners at the local Help Line. Dodge County Certified Master Gardener Volunteers work at local public gardens, nursing homes, community beautification and education projects, home show exhibits, county fair displays and more.
For more information or to register, call 920-386-3790 or visit dodge.uwex.edu.
