Master Gardener Volunteer Week ends April 9

The Wisconsin Master Gardener Program celebrates Master Gardener Volunteer Week April 5-9. Master Gardener volunteers are an important part of University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Juneau County. Volunteers make a positive difference in Juneau County lives and communities by working and maintaining community projects through hours of community service by answering diagnostic questions, educating the public on horticultural topics, growing and donating food to local pantries, beautifying community spaces, conducting workshops, and more, these volunteers work tirelessly to make Wisconsin an incredible place to live.