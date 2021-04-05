Master Gardener Volunteer Week is April 5-9

The Wisconsin Master Gardener Program will celebrate Master Gardener Volunteer Week April 5-9. Master Gardener volunteers are an important part of University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Dodge County. Volunteers make a positive difference in Sauk County lives and communities by working and maintaining community projects such as the Metcalf Prairie restoration, Seed Savers program, Terrific Tomato Tasting event and Reedsburg Public Library gardens. Through hours of community service by answering diagnostic questions, educating the public on horticultural topics, growing and donating food to local pantries, beautifying community spaces, conducting workshops, and more, these volunteers work tirelessly to make Wisconsin an incredible place to live.