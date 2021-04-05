Master Gardener Volunteer Week is April 5-9

JUNEAU — The Wisconsin Master Gardener Program will celebrate Master Gardener Volunteer Week April 5-9. Master Gardener volunteers are an important part of University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Dodge County. Volunteers make a positive difference in Dodge County lives and communities by maintaining multiple educational gardens in Juneau and Horicon, providing youth programs, teaching educational programs to many social and civic organizations, and more. Through hours of community service by answering diagnostic questions, educating the public on horticultural topics, growing and donating food to local pantries, beautifying community spaces, conducting workshops, and more, these volunteers work tirelessly to make Wisconsin an incredible place to live.
To show support for “Thank a Master Gardener Volunteer Day” on Wednesday, April 7 and send a “Thank you!”, visit the Dodge County Master Gardener Association on Facebook, call the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or send a thank you card to 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. For more information, visit mastergardener.extension.wisc.edu.