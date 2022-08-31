 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Master Gardeners host garden tour, potluck

The Adams County Masters Gardeners will host a garden tour and potluck at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the residence of Betty Dixon, 670 Highway 82, Wisconsin Dells. Bring a dish or dessert to pass and a chair. Call the hostess at 608-586-4328 by Sept. 24 to reserve a spot.

