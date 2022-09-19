Master Gardeners meet to discuss 'garden thugs' (copy)

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday where Janet Raddatz, Wisconsin Master Naturalist, will share her knowledge of “Bats ‘n Humans Need Each Other.” Without bats, grocery stores would look different. Swarms of insects would rule the night. Birds, bats daytime counterparts, could never keep up on bug control responsibilities. Bats are one of the best friend’s we humans ever had. More than half of American bat species are in severe decline. Learn about the bats that reside in Wisconsin and how they are doing as White Nose Syndrome continues to impact populations.
The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.
For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.