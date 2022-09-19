Master Gardeners meet to discuss 'garden thugs' (copy)

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday where Janet Raddatz, Wisconsin Master Naturalist, will share her knowledge of “Bats ‘n Humans Need Each Other.” Without bats, grocery stores would look different. Swarms of insects would rule the night. Birds, bats daytime counterparts, could never keep up on bug control responsibilities. Bats are one of the best friend’s we humans ever had. More than half of American bat species are in severe decline. Learn about the bats that reside in Wisconsin and how they are doing as White Nose Syndrome continues to impact populations.