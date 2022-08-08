Master Gardeners meet to discuss 'garden thugs'

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 where Lisa Johnson, Dane County University of Wisconsin-Extension horticulture educator, will present “Garden Thugs: Perennials Not to Plant.” A garden thug is a plant that doesn't ply well with its neighbors. Learn about general characteristics of what makes a potential thug, and meet some of the worst offenders in the garden. If you have a garden thug, bring along a photo to share and discuss.