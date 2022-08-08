Master Gardeners meet to discuss 'garden thugs'

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 where Lisa Johnson, Dane County University of Wisconsin-Extension horticulture educator, will present “Garden Thugs: Perennials Not to Plant.” A garden thug is a plant that doesn't ply well with its neighbors. Learn about general characteristics of what makes a potential thug, and meet some of the worst offenders in the garden. If you have a garden thug, bring along a photo to share and discuss.
The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.
For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.