 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Master Gardeners meet to discuss 'garden thugs'

  • 0

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 where Lisa Johnson, Dane County University of Wisconsin-Extension horticulture educator, will present “Garden Thugs: Perennials Not to Plant.” A garden thug is a plant that doesn't ply well with its neighbors. Learn about general characteristics of what makes a potential thug, and meet some of the worst offenders in the garden. If you have a garden thug, bring along a photo to share and discuss.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Road sealcoating begins Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the o…

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …

2nd Night Market planned

2nd Night Market planned

The second Prairie du Sac Night Market is from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook, 490 Water St., and will fea…

Born receives award

Born receives award

Children’s Wisconsin awarded Rep. Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam) and Evan Goyke (D- Milwaukee) with the ninth annual Children’s Champion Policy Awa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News