Master Gardeners meet to discuss garlic

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 where Cindy Hollenbeck of Keene Garlic in Madison, will present “Growing Garlic.” Garlic varieties vary in flavor from mild and nutty to hot and spicy. Learn about the different varieties of garlic grown in Wisconsin, planting tips – when and where to plant, harvesting, curing, and storing garlic.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

For more information, contact the Dodge County University of Wisconsin-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.