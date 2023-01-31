Master Gardeners meet to discuss grape growing

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St., Beaver Dam, room 307, use entrance K3.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 where Will Fulwider, regional crop and soils educator for Dane and Dodge County Extension, will discuss "Cold Climate Grape Growing."

An overview of grape growing for the home gardener, including variety and site selection, training and pruning, common pests and diseases, management, and harvest considerations. He works with farmers across the two counties on field and forage crop production. Prior to joining Extension, Will helped manage a vineyard in Dane County and worked on educational programming for grape growers in Napa.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.