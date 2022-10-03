 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Master Gardeners meet to discuss heirloom vegetables

  • 0

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 where Janell Wehr, Marathon County horticulture educator, will share her knowledge of some favorite heirloom vegetables, including the famed Beaver Dam pepper in “Heirloom Biographies.” Attendees will learn all about what the terms heirloom, open pollinated, hybrid and GMO mean.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News