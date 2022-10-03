Master Gardeners meet to discuss heirloom vegetables

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 where Janell Wehr, Marathon County horticulture educator, will share her knowledge of some favorite heirloom vegetables, including the famed Beaver Dam pepper in “Heirloom Biographies.” Attendees will learn all about what the terms heirloom, open pollinated, hybrid and GMO mean.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.