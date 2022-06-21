Master Gardeners meet to discuss landscape plants

SSM Health invests in mental health resource

MONROE — SSM Health is expanding its partnership with Jacob’s Support with Awareness and Giving Foundation through a $30,000 multi-year investment in the organization’s free mental health app, Got Your Back.

“Jacob’s SWAG Foundation is honored and humbled SSM Health’s support of the Got Your Back app as an additional tool for individuals’ toolboxes,” said Teri and Kurt Ellefson, founders of Jacob’s SWAG Foundation.”

“Our Foundation and family have been blessed to have the support of the local communities, not only when we lost Jacob, but as the Jacob’s SWAG Foundation came to fruition and grew. We are very proud of the Got Your Back app and are excited to partner with a strong health care institution that appreciates the value of educating its patients on the value of mental health and helping us make this valuable asset available to their patients.”

This new partnership will focus on spreading awareness of the Got Your Back app and mental health resources, while helping to financially support future digital developments within the app. The health system is implementing resources for its staff and providers to connect patients and families with the app as a mental health support.

MPTC presents partnership awards

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College awarded its annual business and industry partnership awards, recognizing valued partners of 2021 on June 6.

The College’s Economic and Workforce Development recognizes five partnership awards each year: Excellence in Partnership, Employer of the Year, Innovation, New Partner of the Year, and Workforce Development Champion.

The Excellence in Partnership award is given to an organization involved in several areas of the college including advisory committees, foundation donations, Handshake, EWD contracts, and boot camp internships. The 2021 award recipient is J.F. Ahern.

The Employer of the Year award is given to an employer who has made a significant investment in their staff through a partnership with Moraine Park Technical College. The 2021 award recipient is the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, for being a valued and consistent partner with Moraine Park.

The Innovation Award is given to an organization that implemented an innovative solution to a workforce challenge. The 2021 award recipient is The Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac, for their participation in the Intercultural Development Inventory assessment.

The New Partner of the Year award is given to an organization that supports Moraine Park through contributions, sponsorships, or involvement for the first time. The 2021 award recipient is Whisker formerly known as AutoPets. Whisker has been a strong new partner with MPTC as a Workforce Advancement Training grant partner to run multiple supervision courses in 2021. They were a major sponsor at the Dodge County SHRM DEI conference, and employee and MPTC alumnus, Tyler Soto, is a great advocate and ambassador for the college.

The Workforce Development Champion award is given to an individual focused on improving the skills and retention of personnel in the region and has positively impacted workforce issues around recruitment, training, and career development. The 2021 award recipient is Jesse Zahn, head of maintenance at MSI Express.

For more information on Moraine Park, visit morainepark.edu.

Master Gardeners meet to discuss landscape plants

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday where Brian Hudelson, director of the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, will discuss Diseases of Landscape Plants including herbaceous plants, woody trees, and shrubs and their management.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

For more information, contact the Dodge County University of Wisconsin-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.