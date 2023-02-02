The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will award a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is planning a career in some area of horticulture.

The recipient must live in Dodge County and be a graduating from any public high school, parochial high school, or home school.

The student must have applied to a two- or four-year accredited college or technical school that has a program leading to a degree or certification in a horticulture or related area. Careers may include, but are not limited to, horticulture, plant science, soil science, agriculture, environmental science, landscaping, forestry, science education.

Application forms are available in the guidance offices or from Agricultural teachers and FFA sponsors of Dodge County and area high schools including Beaver Dam High School, Central Wisconsin Christian School, Columbus High School, Dodgeland High School, Hartford High School, Horicon High School, Hustisford High School, Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lomira High School, Mayville High School, Oconomowoc High School, Randolph High School, Waterloo High School, Watertown High School, and Waupun High School.

Applications also available by email from dcwimg@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 1.

For more information, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener or email dcwimg@gmail.com.