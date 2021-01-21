Master Gardeners offer $1K scholarship

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will award a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior who is planning a career in some area of horticulture.

The recipient must live in Dodge County and be a graduating senior from any public high school, parochial high school, or home school.

The student must have applied to a two- or four-year accredited college or technical school that has a program leading to a degree or certification in a horticulture or related area. Careers may include, but are not limited to, horticulture, plant science, soil science, agriculture, environmental science, landscaping, forestry, science education.

Application forms are available in the guidance offices of Dodge County and area high schools including Beaver Dam High School, Dodgeland High School, Horicon High School, Hustisford High School, Lomira High School, Mayville High School, Randolph High School, Watertown High School, Waupun High School, Lakeside Lutheran High School, and Central Wisconsin Christian School.

Application forms are available at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/master-gardener. Deadline is April 1.

For more information, email askamastergardener@att.net.