Master gardeners present Fall Gardening Symposium

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will host four speakers at the eighth annual Gardening for Gold Fall Symposium on Nov. 5 at the Horicon Marsh Educational Center. Registration required by Oct. 14 and seating is limited.

Liz Herzmann, natural resource educator at Horicon Marsh, will share ways to attract more wildlife to your landscape using preferred plants and food sources. Attendees will learn how to manage runoff and attract pollinators at the same time by building a rain garden with Lisa Johnson, the Dane County horticulture educator.

Janell Wehr, Wood and Marathon horticulture educator, will share how to intentionally design a garden that engages all five senses by selectively choosing plants, hardscapes, and accessories. Meghan Anderson, owner of Little Things Garden Design, will demonstrate how to work edibles into a landscape of any size.

A taco bar lunch will be included and a silent auction offered.

For more information and registration, contact the Dodge County UW Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener, or email dcwimg@gmail.com.

