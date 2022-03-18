Master Gardeners resume in-person meetings

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will resume its monthly meetings in-person at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will also become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

The first meeting is Thursday, March 24 with a presentation, “Planting & Growing a Cut Flower Garden” by Michelle Ovans. Learn about planting techniques, different tried-and-true cut flower varieties, and garden design. Ovans is the owner of Ovans Peony Farm in Beaver Dam. The farm specializes in growing florist grade cut flowers for do-it-yourself brides, florists and the wholesale flower market. She is a member of the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers and is a graduate of the Floret Cut Flower Grower School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Cut Flower Grower School.

For more information, call the Dodge County UW Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener or email askamastergardener@att.net.