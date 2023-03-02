A Master Naturalist training will be held at Upham Woods, N194 Highway N, from July 31-Sept. 18. Training is on Mondays, from 2-4 p.m. July 31; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, Sept. 11 and 18.

The training is a series of sessions and field experiences that presents a consistent, statewide perspective on a variety of natural history topics, conservation issues, and Master Naturalist service areas. The $275 training includes 40 hours of training and materials. Reduced fees are available for those who find the registration fee to be a financial hardship.

Once trained, Wisconsin Master Naturalists make a positive impact through education, stewardship, and citizen science activities. To maintain certification, volunteers must complete 40 hours of service each year and eight hours of additional training.

For more information, visit wimasternaturalist.org. Class size is limited to 20, to register, visit https://wimasternaturalist.org/training/volunteer-training/uphamwoods2023 before July 21.