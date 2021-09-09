MATC accepting donated items for Afghan refugees

Madison College and the Ho-Chunk Nation will host a drive-thru donation drive to collect personal items for the Afghan refugees from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the Health and Technology Building, 1705 Hoffman St. of the Truax Campus in Madison, or at any Madison College campus from now until Sept. 17.
Madison: Commercial Avenue Campus, Welcome Desk, 2125 Commercial Ave.; Goodman South Campus, Welcome Desk, 2429 Perry St.; Truax Campus, Room C1430, 1701 Wright St.
East: Fort Atkinson Campus, Welcome Desk, 827 Banker Road; Watertown Campus, Welcome Desk, 1300 W. Main St.
North: Portage Campus, Welcome Desk, 330 W. Collins St.; Reedsburg Campus, Welcome Desk, 300 Alexander Ave.
Items needed in new condition include all sizes of clothing and footwear, personal hygiene items, backpacks and luggage, baby items.