MATC accepting donated items for Afghan refugees
MATC accepting donated items for Afghan refugees

Madison College and the Ho-Chunk Nation will host a drive-thru donation drive to collect personal items for the Afghan refugees from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the Health and Technology Building, 1705 Hoffman St. of the Truax Campus in Madison, or at any Madison College campus from now until Sept. 17.

Madison: Commercial Avenue Campus, Welcome Desk, 2125 Commercial Ave.; Goodman South Campus, Welcome Desk, 2429 Perry St.; Truax Campus, Room C1430, 1701 Wright St.

East: Fort Atkinson Campus, Welcome Desk, 827 Banker Road; Watertown Campus, Welcome Desk, 1300 W. Main St.

North: Portage Campus, Welcome Desk, 330 W. Collins St.; Reedsburg Campus, Welcome Desk, 300 Alexander Ave.

Items needed in new condition include all sizes of clothing and footwear, personal hygiene items, backpacks and luggage, baby items.

